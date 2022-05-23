Rwanda Governance Board Deputy CEO Arrested for Fraud, Forged Documents

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Dr Emmanuel Nibishaka, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) over fraud and use of forged documents.

Nibishaka is currently detained at Remera RIB station as his case file is being compiled for prosecution.

Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson told The New Times that he is accused of swindling money from people to whom he was promising a help to get visas.

"On May 21, RIB arrested and detained Dr Emmanuel Nibishaka, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Governance Board over swindling people and forged documents.

"Nibishaka is accused by different people who have testified that he took money from them with the promise to help them get visas to be able to travel to the USA," he explained.

Murangira said that, according to witnesses, Nibishaka didn't help these people seek visas and never refunded the money he had received from them.

When asked the number of people accusing Nibishaka and the total amount of money they had paid, he said investigation continues for further details.

Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed sources, Nibishaka was intercepted from a country in the region, having allegedly left Rwanda with a forged official authoritisation.

Senior civil servants are supposed to seek authorisation from the Prime Minister before they can be allowed to travel out of the country.

Who is Nibishaka?

Dr. Emmanuel Nibishaka is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) since July 2019.

Before joining RGB, he served as the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NCHR), Republic of Rwanda (2017-2019) and as the First Counsellor at the Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York (Jan 2013-August 2017).

He also led the International Politics programme of the Rosa Luxembourg Foundation, Southern Africa's Office in Johannesburg before joining the Diplomatic Services of the Government of Rwanda in 2013.

Nibishaka also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in International Law and Practice of the United Nations from New York University School of Law.