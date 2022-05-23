Rwanda: Five Talking Points From Amavubi Coach's First Press Conference

Amavubi head coach Carlos Ferrer on Friday, May 21, held his first press conference during which he announced for the very first time the squad that he will use ahead of AFCON 2023 Qualifiers against Mozambique and Senegal in June.

It was the first time he addressed the media since his appointment as the new national team head coach in late March, replacing Vincent Mashami.

Times Sport looks at five major highlights that shaped the Spanish tactician's fist press conference.

On his first national team squad

Ferrer's first national team selection is already sparking mixed reactions with many pundits who have been following the top flight league questioning his decision to snub the likes of Marine's midfield wonder kid Fiston Ishimwe who has been involved in 22 goals in 25 games in all competitions, and Police defender Faustin Usengimana who has been in fine form throughout this season.

More questions are being raised on why the Spanish dropped APR FC goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe who has so far conceded the fewest goals compared to the games he played through this campaign, having let in only 16 goals in the process.

However, Ferrer insists he took ample time to track players' performance before deciding on who to pick or reject ahead of Mozambique and Senegal AFCON qualifiers next month.

You have to understand that I know the number of people who live here in Rwanda. 12 million to choose from! There may be totally different lists from each one of you [journalists] and this is totally normal, this is the reality...but this is my list because this is my job, my responsibility," he said.

"My list is very big, but I have to analyse the players, their current situation [of form]. Maybe some good players are not here because they have not been playing and it's not easy for me to call them up," he further explained

Meanwhile, Ferwafa president Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana said they have faith in the coach and insists nobody will be involved nor impose the coach to pick or leave as long as he is the coach of the national team.

Why there was a major reshuffle in technical staff

Ferrer wants to succeed where his predecessor Mashami failed during his time as the national team coach and his appointment was followed by a major reshuffle in the technical back room bringing in his Spanish compatriot Jacint Magrina Clemente and Marine coach Yves Rwasamanzi while APR FC's Alexis Mugabo assumes the goalkeeper coach duties.

The new additions are elements who know the state of Rwandan football but have little experience in international competitions.

Time will tell if the tactician has chosen the right people at his disposal.

Appointing a new national team captain

Ferrer is looking forward to giving Amavubi a new direction by bringing new changes in the national team including a new national team captain.

There is no room for current skipper Haruna Niyonzima and Vice-captain Jacques Tuyisenge in Ferrer's squad preparing to face Mozambique and Senegal in AFCON 2023 qualifiers and the coach is reportedly considering naming a new national team captain.

Times Sport understands that Ferrer has given the national team captain's arm band to Salomon Nirisarike but the tactician insists he has not named him as a captain yet.

"I will have to speak to the group before announcing the captain," he said.

His style of play

Ferrer was reluctant to explain his style of play to the media to avoid leaking his tactical information to opponents.

He said," I can tell you a little bit in general but maybe here is the Mozambique coach, I don't know...we cannot start giving too much information about which system we play because you can't hear the coach of Mozambique in a press conference explaining how his team plays," he said.

Amavubi's chances of qualifying for AFCON 2023

Ferrer knows that qualifying Rwanda to the 2023 AFCON finals in Ivory Coast is the main reason he signed to coach Amavubi and he insists that there are chances of qualifying no matter how tough the opponents are.

"We know it's not going to be easy. Our group is difficult—teams like Senegal, Mozambique and Benin—but we will try to qualify for the AFCON. But first, we need the fans on our side," he said.

Rwanda travels to South Africa ahead of opening game of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Mozambique on June 1 before hosting Senegal on June 8.

The country will be playing their home fixtures at Huye Stadium.