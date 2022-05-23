Rwanda: Hotel Owners Encouraged to Live Up to Star Grading

Hotels, among other hospitality establishments are expected to be prepared as Rwanda plays host to various conferences and events.

Different events such as the recently concluded Sustainable Energy for All Forum had over 2000 delegates, ongoing Basketball Africa League has had over 1000 people jet in the country, and of course the much-awaited Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which will see more than 5000 delegates in attendance.

Entities that don't live up to their star rating will be downgraded, according to Claire Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board.

She made the remarks during a star awarding ceremony of different tourism and hospitality establishments that was held on May 20.

Over 30 entities were awarded during the annual event, where entities which qualified according to the criteria and standards were ranked accordingly.

Among those which were graded, 6 of them were graded 1 star, 9 two stars, 15 three stars and 2 four stars.

Entities that were awarded a one star grading included: DV Apartments, Havana Guest House, Igitego Hotel, Nyungwe Hotel, Plata Guest House and Silver Hotel.

Those that got two star grading were Emma-O Apartment, Avisha Town Hotel, Eastern Country Hotel, Elegance Hotel, Great Hotel Kiyovu, Kaizen Hotel, New Sainte Anne, Solace Guest House and Peace Guest House.

Madras Apartments, Rose Garden Private Apartment, Nyungwe Top View Hill Hotel, Vintage Cottage, Grazia Apartments, Ruzizi Tented Lodge and Chez Lando Hotel received three star grading. Others are Cozy Safari Hotel, Hotel Isimbi, King Fisher Hotel, Lebanon Hotel, Select Boutique Hotel, Urban Park Suites, Galaxy Kivu Hotel and Rushel Resort.

While Virunga Inn Resort & Spa and M- Hotel received a four star grading.

"We need to make sure that we do very well in the upcoming meetings so that anybody wants to come to Kigali because Kigali has done so well," Akamanzi said.

The Chief tourism officer of RDB, Ariella Kageruka said that it is an opportunity to have these hotels move to another level as we prepare to continue hosting guests, whether international or Rwandans. It is essential to carry on this position by complying with the standards that we have set to ourselves, she said.

Kageruka added that, "As we move to this next level, sometimes it is very disappointing to see that the standards that we have promised to the guests who chose our destination, does not comply with our standards."

Akamanzi said that tourism is an extremely important sector of Rwanda's economy whether with job creation, foreign exchange or even if it is supporting other sectors, like service, agriculture, and transport tourism is an enable of the other sectors.

She told hotel owners that it was them to make it possible, "it is you who have the key that will determine whether we shall have more meetings in Rwanda, the most effective marketing is satisfying the customer. Star grading goes with the expectation that you have to meet."