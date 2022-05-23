Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Wins Race to Remember Tour

Moise Mugisha, who rides for South African cycling team ProTouch was crowned champion of the 2022 Race to Remember in the men's elite category, after finishing top of the race on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, Mugisha who won the last stage during the Tour du Rwanda in February, triumphed on Sunday after covering a distance of 106.5km in two hours, 34 minutes and 11 seconds.

Samuel Niyonkuru of Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy finished second while Eritrea's Mehari Tewelde Berhe, Mugisha came in third place.

Youngster Janvier Shyaka, who rides for Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy, won the annual race in the junior category after covering a distance of 71km in 1 hour, 45 minutes and 50 seconds, 32 seconds ahead of his teammate Moise Ntirenganya while Jean Bosco Mushinzimana of Les Amis Sportifs finished in third place.

The girls' junior category was dominated by Benediction Club, with Diane Ingabire coming out on top while her teammate Jacqueline Tuyishimire finished second and Les Amis Sportifs' Djazilla Mwamikazi completed the podium line up.

The annual Race to Remember is organized by Rwanda Cycling Federation to remember former cyclists slain during the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.