Tanzania: Kagaigai Urges Leaders to Strictly Supervise Projects

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Stephen Kagaigai has called on leaders at various levels to strictly supervise and manage projects been implemented within the region.

Mr Kagaigai made the call in Mwanga District, within the region, while addressing the residents of Kirya Ward in Mwanga District, during his visit to inspect the a health centre under construction.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan is fully committed, working day and night with the aim of ensuring that people get the developments they desire; it is our responsibilities to make sure that we support the president by ensuring that funds provided by the government to implement these projects are well utilised," he said.

He also called on the residents within the region to continue maintaining peace so that they (residents) could continue to carry out their development activities without any worries.

"Peace is the most important aspect for all people to carry out their developmental activities without any fear... it is important that we maintain the prevailing peace," he said.

Mr Kagaigai commended the Mwanga District administration for its commitment to ensure that projects are implemented as expected.

The RC also expressed his satisfaction with the workforce provided by the people in areas where various projects are being implemented, describing their move as being patriotic.

Earlier, Mwanga District Commissioner (DC) Mr Abdallah Mwaipaya said the Kirya health centre, which is expected to cost 260m/- would provide health services to residents within the ward and neighbouring areas.