Tanzania: Govt Hails World Vision, Germany/Austria for Support

The government has hailed World Vision Tanzania (WVT) and the people of Germany and Austria for the support in various sectors including health, education and water infrastructures that has improved many people's lives.

Bukoba District Executive Director (DED) Ms Fatina Laay made the remarks on behalf of the Bukoba District Commissioner (DC) Moses Machali, while receiving school projects implemented through Rukoma Area programme, that cost a total of 326,245,093m/- upon completion with support from World Vision Tanzania and the people of Germany and Austria.

"On behalf of the government I whole heartedly hail World Vision Tanzania and the people of Germany and Austria for the support in various sectors including health, education and water infrastructures that has improved many people's lives," he said.

Equally, he appealed to people where such infrastructures were implemented to ensure that they are well maintained.

World Vision Tanzania (WVT) Kagera Zonal Manager, Mr Goodluck Nnko informed him that implementation of Rukoma Area programme started in 2017 in three wards namely Rubale, Rukoma and Butelankuzi comprising ten villages- Kabirizi, Migara, Bituntu, Rukoma, Nsheshe, Mishenye, Irango, Nyabushozi, Rubale and Nyakabanga.

According to the 2012 Population and Housing Census the three Wards had a population of 37,207. The handed projects included three improved latrines for Bunywambele, Karama and Rubale primary schools that cost 69,934,645/-.

According to Mr Nnko, a 30,000 litres water tank was completed at Kamukole Primary School (30.7m/-) while Bituntu, Kabirizi, Karama and Rubale primary schools received hand washing facilities that cost 47,758,848/- upon completion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that four classrooms were constructed at Kamukole Primary School that cost a total of 145,826,760/- while the community contributed 7,275,000/-.

World Vision Tanzania (WVT) also managed to construct 400 desks at cost of 32m/- which were distributed to Kyamwijuka Primary School (50), Kamukole (150), and Kyatabaro (50). Irango (50), Nyakaju (50), Bituntu (30) and Nsheshe (20).

A beneficiary, Ms Capitolina Leonce, who is also the Chairperson for Kamukole Primary School could hardly hide her joy saying... "this is a dream that has come true. For quite a long time our children had to walk long distance but now we have decent classrooms," she said with tears of joy rolling her cheeks.