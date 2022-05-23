Tanzania: Tanapa Makes Appointments, Transfers of Senior Executives

TANZANIA National Parks (TANAPA) Board of Trustees has made appointments, promotions and transfers for some of the organization's senior executives.

This was issued on Saturday after the TANAPA board of trustees meeting sat down and approved the appointments in various leadership positions, promotions as well as the transfer of some senior executives of the organization for the aims of improving the performance.

The board appointed DCC Herman Batiho as a new Director of Conservation and Business Development before DCC Batiho was the northern region's conservation commander.

The Board has also appointed SAC Betrita Lyimo as the Acting Commander of the northern region where SAC Lyimo will continue with her duties as the REGROW project coordinator.

Also, SAC Massana Mwishawa has been appointed to be the Acting Commander of the Eastern Region before the appointment SAC Mwishana was the head of the Serengeti National Park.

The board has also promoted some leaders of the TANAPA conservation department where PCO Richard Shilunga has been promoted to Assistant Conservation Commissioner (ACC) and has been appointed to be the head of Nyerere national park.

PCO Dr Emiliana Kihwele has also been promoted to assistant conservation commissioner and has been appointed head of the conservation department and business development in the northern region.

Also, SCO Tutindaga Mwakijambile has been promoted to ACC and has been appointed head of the western region's conservation and business development department.

PCO Sonia Lyimo has been appointed to be ACC and has been appointed to be ahead of the western services department.

The department has also promoted SCO Salim Mjema as ACC and has been appointed to be the head of the northern region's corporate services department.

But also the board meeting decided to transfer some of the agency's staff where DCC Steria Ndaga has been transferred from the Eastern Region Conservation Commander to the Southern Region Conservation Commander.

The board has also transferred SAC Izumbe Msidai from Ruaha national park to Serengeti national park.

Also, the board transferred SAC Noelia Myonga from Lake Manyara National Park to the Head of the TANAPA Dodoma Coordinating Office.

ACC Godwell has also been transferred from the head of the national security department to the Ruaha national park.

ACC Dr Bakari Mnaya has been transferred from the head of the department of conservation and business development in the northern region to the head of the conservation department at the organisation's headquarters.

Also, ACC Stephano Msumi has been transferred from the head of the national park Nyerere to the head of the department of law and defence strategy at the organization's headquarters.

ACC Damian Saru has been transferred from the head of Buri-Chato national park to the head of the eastern region's conservation and business development department.

Also, ACC Moronda Moronda has been transferred from the head of Ibanda National Park, Kyerwa to the head of the Lubondo Island National Park.

And ACC Fredrick Mofulu has been transferred from the head of Rubondo Island National Park to Ibanda Kyerwa.

ACC John Nyamhanga has been transferred from the head of the department's law and defence department to Burigi Chato.

ACC Mathew Mombo has also been transferred from Mikumi national park to Tang Tarangire.

ACC Abdallah Kiwango has been transferred from the head of the western region's corporate services department to the head of the southern regional corporate services department.

For his part, ACC Rukia Mkakile has been transferred from the head of the southern region's corporate services department to the head of the corporate services department in the Eastern region.

ACC Neema Mollel has been transferred from the head of the western region's conservation and business development department to Lake Manyara national park.

Finally, ACC Moses Nonga has been transferred from the head of the corporate services department in the eastern region to the head of the accounting and finance department at the organization's headquarters.

The reshuffle began on May 16, 2022, and the newly appointed assistant commissioners of conservation will be re-elected on May 23, 2022, at the headquarters of the Tanzania Conservation Agency.