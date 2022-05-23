Tanzania: Protect Bees, Tfs Urges Public

The public has been asked to fully protect bees and promote the beekeeping sector as it helps in food security, sustainable agriculture and biodiversity.

The call was made by Tanzania Forestry Service Agency (TFS) Conservation Officer Mr Karim Solyambingu during an interview with a local radio to mark World Bee Day, which is celebrated May 20th every year. The day aims to spread awareness of the significance of bees and other pollinators.

He further said the World Bee Day helps to create awareness regarding the protection of bees and other pollinators and their habitats, prevent the loss of biodiversity and degradation of ecosystems to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Solyambingu added that, this year celebrations at national level held in Katavi Region themed 'Bees are an economy, let's protect and preserve the environment'.

Due to the importance of celebrations, it provides a space for beekeepers and nature conservationists to come together in encouraging improved conditions for bees to build pollination security and to safeguard the country's food security.

The day provides an opportunity for governments, organisations or civil society and the public in general to promote actions that will protect and enhance pollinators and their habitats, improve their abundance and diversity, and support the sustainable development of beekeeping.

Bees are keystone species that play a vital role in preserving ecosystem health. Bees provide essential pollination services for plants.

He said in the country there is a good market of bee products that provides an income for beekeepers and their families through bee products, whereby recently one litre of honey cost 10,000/-, which helps to raise the living standard of the people.