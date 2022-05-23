Tanzania: Yanga - No Ceasefire Till End

YOUNG Africans have vowed to give weight to all remaining matches despite the fact only two victories are needed to hand them the NBC Premier League throne this season.

They succeeded to extend a 13- point lead at the top of the table with 63 points from 25 games after a voluminous 4-0 win over Mbeya Kwanza at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday and the feat put them just six points away from the diadem.

Fiston Mayele, Saido Ntibazonki- za and Dickson Ambundo contrib- uted one goal each in the first half while substitute Heritier Makambo netted his in the second half to seal a quadruple.

The victory means that they are just six points away from clinching their 28th league title they missed for the past four seasons.

The next destination for Yanga is CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza where they will face Biashara United in a decisive game tomorrow.

For Mbeya Kwanza, relegation demon seems to be with them for- ever as they continue to remain at the base of the table with 21 points from 25 games and it was their 12th loss of the campaign.

Quizzed whether they will relax after winning their next two championship decisive games or not, Yanga Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi replied that they will not ceasefire until they complete all their five remaining en- counters.

"We need to work hard to win all our remaining five matches because we are fighters and that is our current ambition," said Nabi at a post-match briefing as he prepares to lift high his first ever Premier League title.

He also seized the platform to laud the club's management and supporters for their calmness during the difficult period they recently endured of playing three matches without a win.

On his part, the team's top goal scorer Mayele who netted the opening goal on the day to end his four game goal drought said he was not troubled by the situation as it is a common thing in a game of football.

"Individually, I will continue to work hard on the pitch in order to keep scoring and perhaps be able to win the golden boot award. I know that the competition is tough since other players who are also fighting to win the top scorer's award have not stopped scoring goals," said Mayele.

The DR Congo import has again matched with his Geita Gold coun- terpart George Mpole with 13 goals apiece and possibly the duo will share the golden boot prize at the end of the season.

On his part, Mbeya Kwanza caretaker coach Renatus Shija con- ceded that the ride is tough for them but insisted that they will be keen to win their next five matches to earn playoff chance.

"We made too many mistakes during the match which were posi- tively utilised by our opponents.

Also, fatigue among our players con- tributed a lot for the painful defeat but we still have many games to re- cover," he said.