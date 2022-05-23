Tanzania: Big Test for Simba Versus Geita Gold

HOLDERS Simba are eager to get back to winning ways as they face tricky debutants Geita Gold in a solo fixture of NBC Premier League at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza today.

The Msimbazi Street Reds go into the game with a setback after dropping two points in their 1-1 draw with Azam in their previous match at Azam Complex; hence, a win today is their utmost goal.

It was Simba's eighth draw of the campaign after managing 14 wins and succumbing to two losses in the process and have so far netted 32 goals with striker Meddie Kagere leading the team's scoring chart with seven goals.

The Msimbazi street giants still cling to the second place on the ladder with 50 points from 24 matches and have six games to play before winding up the sea- son.

They will be targeting to continue maintain their supremacy over the Geita based outfits as they emerged 2-1 victors in the first round match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Though defending the championship seems to be a daunting task for them, Simba Head Coach Pablo Franco has on several occasions remarked that his charges will keep fighting until their last fixture of the season.

For Geita Gold, all eyes will be on their lethal striker George Mpole who is ruthless when it comes to shaking opponent's net and he has managed to maintain his scoring instincts.

He has so far netted 13 goals similar to Young Africans hitman Fiston Mayele and the duo are key contenders for this season's golden boot with the remaining games set to be a good judge on whether they will share the accord or not.

Their past game was a 1-0 triumph over their fellow debutants Mbeya Kwanza.

Under the tutelage of coach Felix Minziro, Geita Gold have been doing well in most of their recent games to the extent that they are better placed to be among the teams likely to finish the season in top three even though their target is to end the campaign on third place.

From 24 matches, they have accumulated 34 points and a win today with good goal average will see them knocking off Namungo from the third slot on the table as the latter have 37 points produced from 25 matches.