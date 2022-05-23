Tanzania: Errant Civil Servants Rile Samia

Tasks PSC to address indiscipline

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said there is a high level of indiscipline among some civil servants, a move that she said needs an immediate reaction from authorities.She ordered the Public Service Commission (PSC) to come up with a strategy on addressing the matter and ensure all civil servants exercise utmost discipline.

Thus, the Head of State instructed the PSC to work on the matter for betterment of the country and all members of the public.

President Samia made the remarks on Saturday during a swearing in occasion of new appointees to serve different posts in the government.

Among the appointees who took oath at the event that was held at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma include chairperson and commissioners of the PSC.

"PSC should stay in between the government and members of the public for justice," she said.

According to her, the drop in discipline among members of the civil service is a result of lack of training and refresher courses.

She said in the past there were different kinds of training programmes at the Public Service Training College (PSTC) but now there is none.

"Different government of- ficials were being trained at the college, just to remind them of their responsibilities and code of conduct while serving their posts, here there were Permanent Secre- taries (PSs), District Executive Di- rectors (DEDs) and all other public servants," she noted.

President Samia noted that the government needs to have mem- bers of the civil service who are well disciplined.

"The discipline I'm talking about here shouldn't be resulted from any threat, I want people who are fully committed deep down their hearts," she noted further.

The PSC was also instructed to work on schemes of services in the public institutions.

The Head of State also expressed her optimism that the appointed members of the commission will deliver to her maximum expectations based on their experience and different backgrounds.

The PSC will be led by Jus- tice (Ret) Hamisa Kalongolo, who will be assisted by six commissioners, including John Haule, Immaculate Ngwale and Khadija Mubarak.

Others in the list include Suzan Mlawi, Adadi Rajab and Nassor Mnambila.

President Samia also swore- in two newly appointed Deputy Permanent Secretaries.

The duo is the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Dr Charles Msonde, and Dr Maduhu Kazi, who was appointed to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Msonde was the Executive Secre- tary of the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta), While Dr Kazi was the Executive Director of Tanzania Investment Center (TIC).

"Since Dr Msonde has enough experience in the education sector, I'm sure you will perform well enough, you are going to serve the education docket in the ministry," She said.

The president was also optimistic that Dr Kazi will deliver in the Home Affairs Ministry as well, despite having a background of serving at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), before he was moved to TIC.

At the PORALG, Dr Msonde is replacing Mr Gerald Mweli, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Equally, Dr Kazi covers a vacuum left by Mr Ramadhan Kailima, who was moved to the PORALG, to replace Dr Switbert Mkama.

Dr Mkama was moved to the Vice-President's Office to replace Mr Edward Nyamanga, who will be assigned other duties.

"This is just a normal reshuf- fle aimed at improving service delivery and improving efficiency," President Samia said. Present at the event was Speaker of the Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson, who commended President Samia for the initiatives taken to improve the welfare of Tanzanians.

"The government has increased salaries for members of the civil service, continue improving infrastructure as well as promoting the tourism sector to the world through the Royal Tour film, these efforts should be commended," she said.