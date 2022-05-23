Namibia Square T20 Series

NAMIBIA beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in their fourth T20 international on Sunday to level the series at 2-all.

After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe scored 157/8, with Wessley Madhevere leading the charge with 50 off 32 balls (5x4, 1x6).

There were also good contributions from Craig Ervine (22), Richmond Mutumbami (27) and Luke Jongwe (19), while Bernard Scholtz was Namibia's best bowler with three wickets for 25 runs.

In Namibia's innings, Craig Williams was dismissed early for 1, but Michael van Lingen and Nicol Loftie Eaton put them on track with a 46-run partnership before Loftie-Eaton was dismissed for 19.

Gerhard Erasmus joined Van Lingen and swung the momentum Namibia's way with a 77-run partnership before Van Lingen was out for 51 off 48 balls (5x4, 1x6).

David Wiese was dismissed for 6, but Erasmus steered Namibia to victory, hitting a four off the last ball of the match as Namibia reached 161/4, with Erasmus not out on 59 off 43 balls (4x4, 1x6).

The series is now tied at 2-all with the final match due to take place on 24 May.