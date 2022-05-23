Nigeria: I'm Not Begging Anyone for Position of Vice President - Governor Zulum

The governor said he is not interested in becoming the running mate of whoever emerges as the APC presidential candidate.

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday, said he is not desperate to be the running mate of any of the presidential aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if they emerge the party's candidate for next year's election.

Mr Zulum's name has been mentioned in various political permutations as a potential running mate to anyone that emerges as the APC presidential candidate.

Mr Zulum spoke on the issue when he hosted a former minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who was in Borno State to meet with APC delegates from the state ahead of the May 29 primary elections of the party.

Governor Zulum, who commended the "impressive" credentials of Mr Amaechi, said by his principle, he does not endorse any aspirant because of his belief that it is God that gives and denies power."

He said as a leader in Borno State, he would always work with any leader that God favours to become the next president of Nigeria.

Mr Zulum said he had kept an open mind in receiving all the visiting presidential aspirants of APC because he does not have any particular ambition, for now, other than his current job.

"To me, power belongs to God who owns all powers," Mr Zulum said. "Many aspirants have come to us and many more would come but my prayers and wish are that Nigeria should always get a new president. I can't mention the name of any particular or preferred person."

He said Nigeria has suffered so much underdevelopment "because the leaders have abandoned downtrodden people."

"Unless we honestly address the issue of corruption in Nigeria, we will never get it right as a nation," he said.

Mr Zulum said: "The people of Borno State are going to use their conscience in voting for the deserving candidate. This is very important because we have to weigh all options.

"I want everyone here and the people of Borno State to know that I have only one ambition which is to see that Borno state regains its lost glory. I am not begging anybody for the position of the Vice President of the federation. God gives power to whom he wants and when it comes, nobody can say no."

Mr Amaechi, who visited Maiduguri alongside two senators, Ali Ndume and Ayogu Eze, the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and other officials, told the delegates that if he is elected the party's candidate, he will make Nigeria more secure, work to grow and develop the agriculture sector and improve transportation and electric generation. He also promised to revisit oil exploration in the northeast.