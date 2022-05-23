Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Number of Refugees in Addis Abeba Tripled Since War in Northern Ethiopia: UNHCR

17 May 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that the number of migrants into cities has surged as a result of the war in north Ethiopia. The number of refugees in Addis Abeba surged from 30,000 to 80,000 after the onset of the conflict, Mamadou Dian, UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia , told Al-Ain.

He referred to camps such as Shemeleba, Hitsats, Mai Ayini, and Adi Harush, which have been shelteres for Eritrean refugees. However, since the onset of the war, the Shemeleba and Hitsats camps have been completely destroyed and many refugees have left for Mai Aini and Adi Harush as a result.

The representative said that thousands have migrated to Addis Abeba and other urban centers. It was noted that the current figure of refugees stands at 80,000, a nearly triple increase compared to prior times. These increased numbers include Eritreans who fled camps during the war and other refugees from the Benishangul-Gumuz region, specifically from the now destroyed Gure Shombola camp.

The representative noted a shortage of capacities taking into account the inflated living standards in the capital, and put out a call to carry out their responsibilities in offering financial assistance.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X