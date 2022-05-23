Uganda: Here's Uganda's Top 5 National Parks

Uganda remains one of the best travel destinations in the world due to her security, natural beauty and unique attractions and through travel companies like Standardgorilla safaris, explorers can greatly enjoy the dense misty forests, snow-peaked mountains, glassy lakes and sprawling savannas, it's no wonder Winston Churchill dubbed this wonderful country the 'pearl of Africa'.

While mountain gorillas are the allure for many visitors, there's an astounding variety of attractions for tourists. A land that's painted in 1,001 shades of green with fantastic natural scenery. Here are the top five national parks in Uganda.

Bwindi Impenetrable

Bwindi Impenetrable national park lies in southwestern Uganda on the edge of the Rift Valley. Its mist-covered hillsides are blanketed by one of Uganda's oldest and most biologically diverse rainforests, which dates back over 25,000 years.

The forest is one of the richest ecosystems in Africa and contains almost 400 species of plants. An estimated 320 mountain gorillas - roughly half of the world's population, 350 species of birds, 120 mammals and a lot more.

Rwenzori Mountains national park

The Rwenzori also known as "Mountains of the Moon" a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lies in western Uganda along the Uganda-Congo border.

The equatorial snow peaks include the third highest point in Africa, while the lower slopes are blanketed in moorland, bamboo and rich, moist montane forest. The national park hosts 70 mammals and 217 bird species including 19 Albertine Rift endemics, as well as some of the world's rarest vegetation.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth national park is located in western Uganda and is the country's most-visited national park. Named after Queen Elizabeth II and established in 1954, the park's diverse ecosystems, which include sprawling savanna, shady, humid forests, sparkling lakes and fertile wetlands, make it the ideal habitat for the classic big game, ten primate species including chimpanzees and over 600 species of birds. If you're interested in tracking the big cats - lions and leopards, this is the place to be.

Murchison Falls

This is Uganda's largest national park with captivating falls - an equivalent of 200 bathtubs forced through a very small gorge which creates tremendous pressure shaking the nearby rocks. It measures approximately 3,840 square kilometres (1,480 sq mi). The park is hosting 76 species of mammals and 451 birds and a lot more.

Kibale

Kibale national park is found in southern Uganda protecting the moist evergreen rainforest. It is 795km in size and is located between 1,100 and 1,600 meters in elevation. Despite encompassing primarily moist evergreen forest, it contains a diverse array of landscapes.

Kibale is one of the last remaining expanses to contain both lowland and montane forests. In East Africa, it sustains the last significant expanse of pre-montane forest. The park is home to a total of 70 mammal species, most famously 13 species of primate including the chimpanzee, and contains over 375 species of birds.

