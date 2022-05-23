Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ambassador Jacobson Visits CDC Ethiopia, Donates Essential Supplies

18 May 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia paid a visit to the CDC Ethiopia Office, which is hosted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI). The visit also included a session where the U.S. Embassy donated supplies worth 2 million ETB, including PPEs and biosafety equipment. Dr. Mesay Hailu, Director General of the institute, accepted the donation.

The American people have invested more than $65 million in physical infrastructure support alone to improve the country's capacity to detect, prevent, and control the spread of disease and to rapidly respond to existing and emerging threats.

Ambassador Jacobson and the U.S. Embassy also offered their condolences to the family and friends of EPHI staff who recently lost their lives due to a car accident.

