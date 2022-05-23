Tanzania: UN - Covid-19 Crippled Education System Worldwide

THE education system has severely suffered worldwide during the Co- vid-19 pandemic and extensive mea- sures are needed for transformation, the United Nations revealed.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania Zlatan Milišić said that due to that shock, UN General-Secretary has called for a global education meeting in September this year in the United States.

He made statement during an in- terview with the 'Daily News' after a meeting with the Minister for Educa- tion, Science, and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, in Dodoma recently.

The summit is themed 'Our Com- mon Agenda,' where the delegates (Heads of States) from various nations will discuss the challenges and way forward in transforming education and Tanzania is expected to be a participant.

However, Mr Milišić commended the effort taken by the government to reform the education system during and after the pandemic.

"I am very proud to be in a coun- try where the government and its lea ership including the Minister for Education didn't wait for a call, already a year ago, some substantial efforts have been put in place to reform education in Tanzania," he said.

He added that the UN is aware of the ongoing initiatives to transform education system in Tanzania, including the improvement of education infrastructures, policy changes, and curriculum change.

He expressed his hopes that other nations will take a leaf from Tanzania.

"We are very proud that Tanzania will be participating in the summit, showing and sharing its experience," UN boss said.

Mr Milišić assured the govern- ment of maximum UN cooperation with commitment to solve the existing challenges in the sector.