Tanzania: Align Your Priorities With Public Needs, NGOs Told

THE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Zainab Chaula, has called on Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to ensure that their objectives and priorities are in line with needs of the public and the National Development Plan.

Dr Chaula made the state- ment in Dodoma over the weekend during her closing remarks in NGOs, stakeholders' meeting aimed at collecting opinions on development strategy to sustain the NGOs.

The meeting was attended by the stakeholders from central zone regions. Dr Chaula said the govern- ment continues to coordinate NGOs so that they can carry out their responsibilities in accordance with the existing rules and regulations in order to serve the people and implement projects successfully.

She noted that NGOs contribution in various sectors in the country was immense and hinted that the strategy would provide a better way for the organisations to operate.

"That is why President Samia Suluhu Hassan formed this Ministry and strengthened this sector of NGOs, better coordination and ensure it makes a significant contribution to the nation especially provide employment in the implementation of various socio-economic projects," said Dr Chaula.

She urged the NGOs to air their views for improving the National Sustainable Development Strategy for NGOs in the country.

She added that the government has a strong desire to en- sure that NGOs in the country operate in a more conducive environment and contribute to stimulating the country's economy and bringing social impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Registrar of Non-Governmental Organisations, Ms Vickness Mayao commended the good work done by the NGOs through various projects, and according to the 2021 NGOs' Report on total over-employment 8,000 were provided over a period of one year (2020/21).

"The contribution of NGOs is huge and is recognised in the National Development Plan," said Ms Vickness.

The Chairperson of the NGOs' Task Force Team, Nensia Mahenge, said in the consultation process the NGO Sustainability Strategy has classified organisations in different categories, including those that start operating on funding, well-funded and self- sufficient.

She said that opinions from these organisations will help determine the potential strategy for other NGOs to have financial independence.

"Through these zonal conferences we have managed to get feedback on how to set strategies to address the challenges facing NGOs in implementation of their projects and they offer services to the people in sustainable way," she sug- gested.

The Ministry in collaboration with the National Council of Non-Governmental Organ- isations (NaCoNGO) coordinates meetings in zones to collect views for crafting national strategy for Sustainability of Non-Governmental Organisations.