Malawi: Mukuru Wanderers Collect 6 Points in Rumphi

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers had a fruitful trip from Rumphi following their 6 points in the bag after victories on Saturday and the following day against Ekwenden Hammers and Rumphi United.

The Nomads came from behind on Saturday to beat Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1,before walloping Rumphi 4-0 on Sunday.

On Sunday 2 goals from Muhammad Sulumba, Misheck Botomani and Stanely Sanudi were enough for the Nomads to climb the ladder to third position.

Wanderers Coach, Eddington Ngonamo was delighted with his troops saying they are now focusing on the top.

"We are delighted with the performance of our boys because it is always tough to collect 6 points away. Now we are aiming at the top of the League," said Ngonamo.

The Nomads next assignment is on Sunday against Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium.