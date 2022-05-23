Malawi: Chakwera Meets Malawi Team Ahead of Economic Forum in Switzerland

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has begun preparatory meetings with members of his delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in readiness for a rigorous itinerary of engagements aimed at advancing Malawi's socioeconomic agenda.

President Chakwera started his day with a briefing from the Chargé d'Affaires at Malawi's Embassy to Switzerland, Mr. Pacharo Kayira, on the 17 engagements His Excellency will have over the next 72 hours.

President Chakwera is expected to meet President Paul Kagame of Rwanda during this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) currently being held in Davis Switzerland.

Kagame is one of the shining African leaders of recent times who has managed to pull Rwanda out of the aftermath of the 1984 genocide to a beacon of development.

During their meeting the two leaders are expected to share notes on how best to further grow the economies of the two countries both hit hard by covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

President Chakwera has kicked off his week-long stay in Davos, with a very busy schedule.

He arrived in Switzerland on Saturday and today, Sunday he will be attending the welcome reception along with with First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera.

Tomorrow, Monday, President Dr Chakwera gets into serious business when he attends the shareholder dialogue on building economies in fragile economies.

Speaking on departure on Friday in Lilongwe, President Chakwera said there is a need for countries to discuss and find ways of dealing with challenges the world is currently going through.

The forum will run from 21 to 25 May.

Among other issues, the forum will discuss an equitable and fair global recovery path.

On his way back from Davos, Dr Chakwera will pass through Malabo, in Equatorial Guinea where he will attend the 15th Extraordinary Summit meeting of the African Union on humanitarian matters.

The Malawi leader will also attend the 16th Extraordinary Summit meeting of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional changes of government from 26 to 28 May.

The first AU summit will consolidate efforts by African leaders to address humanitarian challenges the continent is currently facing and develop resource mobilization strategies to address them.

While the second summit will focus on sustainable solutions to the recent surge in terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement says the President will return home on Sunday 29 May 2022.