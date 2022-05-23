Uganda Set to Benefit From $ 2 Million Cancer Drugs Grant

23 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Np Admin

The Lions Clubs International has injected a $ 2 million grant towards procurement of cancer drugs and equipping drug pharmacies in Uganda, Malawi and Botswana.

This was revealed by John Bosco Ntangare, the Governor, Lions Clubs of Uganda District 411B, during a visit by Lions Clubs International to Mulago Hospital last Friday.

Ntangare re-echoed Lions Clubs' commitment to addressing the plight of Ugandans in eradicating childhood cancer, vision impairment treatment, diabetes awareness campaign, environment protection and eradication of hunger among vulnerable communities among others.

"Lions Clubs of Uganda in partnership with Lions Clubs International injected $ 55000 towards construction and equipping of Eye treatment specialized Hospital at Nsambya, which will be completed before end of this year," he said.

While touring Mulago Hospital Children cancer wards, the teams were shown children who have walked the journey towards fully recovering from cancer.

Some of the children who were reported to have been brought to the hospital on wheelchairs or in a state of unconsciousness were seen rejoicing and jubilating upon being given certificates of bravery to fully walk the journey of taking cancer medicine till recovery.

Dr John Sekabira, Mulago Hospital deputy head said: "I appreciate all that is done by health personnel to treat children suffering from cancer to full recovery. This motivates the children and their parents to have faith and confidence that cancer is curable".

