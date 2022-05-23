Uganda: Tayebwa Calls for More Attention On Maternal Health

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa,has called for increased awareness about maternal health issues to save mothers from deaths during labour.

Tayebwa was chief guest at a fundraising drive for Kasasira Health Centre III in Kibuku district where he contributed Shs15 million and also relayed Speaker Anita Among's contribution of Shs 20 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are here to lend support to maternal health and to support Kasasira Health Center III.I send apologies from Speaker Anita Among who should have been here, but is committed to other duties; she sent me with Shs20m; I also add Shs15m," he said.

The minister of state for Bunyoro Affairs, Jennifer Namuyangu urged MPs to support the district's efforts to have a health centre in all the sub counties to deepen access to health services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"... Health centres [III] are not in the entire district yet we have many young mothers here; we welcome you to come and support the girl child, mothers and women of Kibuku," she said.

Dr Emmanuel Otaala, MP West Budama South, highlighted three major contributory factors that he said are responsible for increase in maternal mortality.

"Our people should beware of the three delays... the delay to decide to go for antenatal services, the delay to get to the hospital upon the onset of labour and the delay by the health workers to provide care to mothers in labour; these are issues we need to guard against," said Otaala, also a medical doctor.

Tayebwa promised to ensure the area gets a telecommunications mast, owing to poor cellular network reception in the area.

"... I have also noted that you have poor network; I am going to help you get a mast to improve network coverage in this area," he said.