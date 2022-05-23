Sudan: 30+ Shops Laid Waste in North Darfur Market Fire

El Fasher — More than 30 shops were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in the main market of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur this morning.

Merchants from the city market said that the fire started as a result of an electrical short circuit, and that the Civil Defence Police in El Fasher managed to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to the southern parts of the market.

While the actual losses are still to be tallied, merchants' initial estimates point at losses of billions of Sudanese Pounds. They report that fortunately, was no loss of life.

The merchants blame a recurrence of fires in the market on the lack of planning by the local market, and explained that the market is an integrated market for all commercial activities.

In April, several shops, cafés, restaurants, and a car repair garage were destroyed in an extensive fire that swept through El Malha market in North Darfur.

The Executive Director of the locality, Idris Mohamed said that the fire broke out in one of the cafes, and strong winds cause the fire to spread quickly. Three vehicles were also burned-out during the blaze.

The director said that the locality will liaise with organisations and charitable bodies to assist those effected. He also pledged that the locality will take precautionary measures and strive to build and organise the market with fixed materials, to avoid recurring fire accidents.