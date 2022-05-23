Sudan: Ministry - 2022 Sudan Livestock Exports Top $83 Mln

15 May 2022
Khartoum / Port Sudan — Sudan's Ministry of Animal Resources has announced the export of nearly 20,000 head of livestock to Saudi Arabia over the past five days, with an immunity rate ranging from 71 to 100 per cent.

In a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the ministry says tha, revenues from livestock and fisheries exports amounted to $83,752,814 dollars during the period from January to April 2022. This included 473,287 head of live animals, 5,406 tons of meat, 398,199 leather hides, in addition to the export of 7,511 tons of fresh fish, during this period.

The export of livestock from Sudan to Saudi Arabia via Port Sudan resumed in April, after a review of the protocol in the field of health requirements. The export of livestock and meat represent an important source of hard currency for Sudan's state treasury.

Last year, the Sudanese economy suffered large losses due to the continued closure of ports, roads, and infrastructure in the east of the country, estimated at $83 million within one month.

