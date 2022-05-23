Sudan: Environmental Protest Shuts East Darfur Oilfield for 7th Day

16 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abu Jabra — Protestors have maintained a blockade of the Abu Jabra oil field in East Darfur, which has shut the facility for the last week, in protest against alleged chemical pollution.

On Sunday, protesters continued to close the Abu Jabra oil field in East Darfur state for the seventh consecutive day in protest against the failure of oil companies to respond to the demands of the residents of the area.

Yacoub Suleiman, an activist in the field of environmental protection, told Radio Dabanga that the Scharf Company, which manages petroleum operations in the region, has been "practicing injustice and procrastination against the citizens of the region".

He explained that there was chemical pollution in the region as a result of petroleum activities that did not take into account environmental safety, and that companies did not commit to providing health, education, and water services to the public in the region, in addition to environmental sanitation and employment of the region's inhabitants.

The protesters threaten to escalate the matter if the companies do not implement their demands.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X