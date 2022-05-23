Sudan: Ministers - 'Sudan's Archaeological Map to Be Updeated'

Khartoum — The Social and Cultural Development Sector of Sudan's Council of Ministers has stressed the need to complete the country's archaeological map, by focusing on areas that have not previously been subject to archaeological attention, in addition to areas that saw armed conflict. They also recommend updating the catalogue of Sudanese antiquities abroad, and a media campaign for public awareness.

In a meeting on Sunday, headed by the Acting Minister of Education Mahmoud Sirelhhatim El Houri, the sector reviewed a report on the development and promotion of museums and the archaeological map presented by the Acting Minister of Culture and Information Dr Graham Abdelgadir, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The report touched on the future plan for the development and renovation of museums to be at the level of international museums. The sector recommended the necessity of securing the intellectual property of Sudanese antiquities existing in international museums, as well as the listing of the Sudanese archaeological holdings in museums around the world. This should be done in coordination with Sudan's embassies abroad and UNESCO.

The sector also recommends a media campaign of broadcasting messages that define the cultural heritage and archaeological work in the country.