Sudan: Ministers - 'Sudan's Archaeological Map to Be Updeated'

16 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Social and Cultural Development Sector of Sudan's Council of Ministers has stressed the need to complete the country's archaeological map, by focusing on areas that have not previously been subject to archaeological attention, in addition to areas that saw armed conflict. They also recommend updating the catalogue of Sudanese antiquities abroad, and a media campaign for public awareness.

In a meeting on Sunday, headed by the Acting Minister of Education Mahmoud Sirelhhatim El Houri, the sector reviewed a report on the development and promotion of museums and the archaeological map presented by the Acting Minister of Culture and Information Dr Graham Abdelgadir, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The report touched on the future plan for the development and renovation of museums to be at the level of international museums. The sector recommended the necessity of securing the intellectual property of Sudanese antiquities existing in international museums, as well as the listing of the Sudanese archaeological holdings in museums around the world. This should be done in coordination with Sudan's embassies abroad and UNESCO.

The sector also recommends a media campaign of broadcasting messages that define the cultural heritage and archaeological work in the country.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X