Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of India, the Netherlands and the Russian Federation sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 31st Independence Day anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind of India, King Willem-Alexander R. of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his confidence that the relationship between India and Eritrea will continue to strengthen further in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership.

President Vladimir Putin on his part indicated that Russia and Eritrea have deep friendly relations and will continue to the interest of the two peoples and in line with the strengthening of regional security and stability.