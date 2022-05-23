Eritrea: Cultural and Artistic Performances

Asmara, 22 May 2022- Cultural and artistic program was organized on 21 May at the Asmara Cinema Hall in connection with the 31st anniversary of Independence Day.

The program that was broadcast live by Eritrean Television included songs as well as drama portraying the strong resilience and struggle of the Eritrean people against forces of occupation.

In the same vein, the 31st anniversary of Independence Day was colorfully celebrated in Sawa under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

The program that was attended by Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay was highlighted by sports and artistic performances of students.

Col. Debesay Ghide, Commander of the Sawa National Service Training Center delivered a speech focusing on the significance of the Independence Day celebrations in transferring to the young generation the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean people in realizing the national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty.