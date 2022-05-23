Sudan Doctors - Gunshot Wounds Among 125 Protesters Injured in Marches of the Millions

Khartoum — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) has confirmed that 125 people were injured during the violent suppression by security forces of the May 19 Marches of the Millions in Khartoum.

The doctors highlighted that the injuries were caused by live ammunition, stun grenades, burning, being run-over, and stone-throwing. Five people suffered limb fractures, nine people sustained bullet wounds, 64 were injured by stun grenades, and 25 people experienced breathing difficulties from teargas.

The doctors explained in a previous press statement to Radio Dabanga that the forces fired large quantities of tear gas canisters directly at the protesters, endangering their lives by nearly suffocating them or injuring vital parts of their bodies. such as the head, neck, chest, and abdomen.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Khartoum on Thursday as part of the May 19 Marches of the Millions, called for by the resistance committees with a plan to head to the Republican Palace in the city centre. Doctors said that the protesters faced excessive violence by security forces.

Security forces threw tear gas canisters at protesters gathering on the Bashdar crossing in El Deyoum El Shargiya, south of the city centre, and on protesters marching past El Jawda Hospital, El Ghali Petrol Station, and El Gurashi Park toward the Republican Palace.

The authorities prepared for the demonstrations by heavily deploying armed security forces near and inside the Youth and Children Palace and inside the Nile Towers.

Sources reported a widespread detention campaign carried out by masked men in civilian clothes in unmarked 'Thatcher cars' without plates.