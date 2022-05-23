Sudan: Coup Authorities Release Leading Sudan Communists

Khartoum — The Communist Party of Sudan (CPoS) has confirmed that security authorities in Khartoum released its political secretary Mohamed Mukhtar El Khateeb, and central committee member Saleh Mahmoud, who were detained on Thursday after their return from Juba, capital of South Sudan, earlier that day. Their detention prompted a chorus of condemnation from across the political spectrum.

The CPoS said in a statement that the security authorities released El Khateeb and Mahmoud at 02:00 on Friday. The party notes that the men "were treated with dignity before their release".

Regarding the party delegation's meeting on Kauda, South Kordofan, with Abdelaziz El Hilu, leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), and Abdelwahid El Nur, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement in Darfur, CPoS central committee member Saleh Mahmoud, told Radio Dabanga after his release that the visit was at the request of the CPoS and found acceptance by the two movements.

Investigation

The Darfur Mahayar Commission welcomed the release of detainees, and confirmed in a statement that it would conduct an investigation into the arrest of Saleh Mahmoud at Khartoum airport, its circumstances, its violation, and its violation of guaranteed rights, and expressed its total rejection and condemnation of the arrest. The commission also welcomed the release of political secretary El Khateeb.

Political parties, armed movements, and human rights organisations had collectively condemned the arrest on Thursday of the CPoS leaders.

Professor Siddiq Tawer said that the arrest of leaders in the CPoS is not supported by law, and described the step as "a reproduction of the notorious rescue system".

Security officers raided the house of El Khateeb on Thursday evening, while Saleh Mahmoud was held at Khartoum International Airport when the CPoS delegation, which included El Khateeb and spokesperson Amal El Zein, returned from Juba where they had been held for one day by the South Sudanese authorities in a hotel.

The delegation had travelled to Kauda, South Kordofan, which is the stronghold of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu "without notifying the authorities".

In Kauda, the party leaders agreed with El Hilu and with the head of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement in Darfur Abdelwahid El Nur that there is no real possibility for peace without achieving a full democratic transformation and solving all issues that led to Sudan's decline after independence.