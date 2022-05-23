Sudan Health System Plagued By Corruption

Khartoum — The former director of the Development and Projects Department at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Nugud, warned that the health institutions in the country are plagued by extensive corruption.

Nugud, who is also deputy director of the Bin Sina Specialised Hospital in Khartoum, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga that in 2017 about 400 projects were put forward in funding bids, "which of course widely opens the way for fraud".

When he joined the ministry, he found 204 projects that were not implemented, while the other projects were not implemented properly. This reveals the extent of corruption in the country, he explained.

He said he regretted the handling of the health conditions in the country during the transitional period.

Nugud also said that the inventory of the accounts for the past period is important in terms of evaluation and follow-up, which could reveal errors before they occur.

Nugud also explained that the poor state of many hospital buildings is another ill within the health system.

He explained that the Bin Sina Hospital has 220 beds and provides specialised treatment services for all Sudanese and receives patients from all over the country but that, unfortunately, the existing buildings are old and have not been renovated.