Sudan Health System Plagued By Corruption

20 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The former director of the Development and Projects Department at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Nugud, warned that the health institutions in the country are plagued by extensive corruption.

Nugud, who is also deputy director of the Bin Sina Specialised Hospital in Khartoum, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga that in 2017 about 400 projects were put forward in funding bids, "which of course widely opens the way for fraud".

When he joined the ministry, he found 204 projects that were not implemented, while the other projects were not implemented properly. This reveals the extent of corruption in the country, he explained.

He said he regretted the handling of the health conditions in the country during the transitional period.

Nugud also said that the inventory of the accounts for the past period is important in terms of evaluation and follow-up, which could reveal errors before they occur.

Nugud also explained that the poor state of many hospital buildings is another ill within the health system.

He explained that the Bin Sina Hospital has 220 beds and provides specialised treatment services for all Sudanese and receives patients from all over the country but that, unfortunately, the existing buildings are old and have not been renovated.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X