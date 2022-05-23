Liberia: Minister Collins Pardons Lawmaker

Office of Public Works Minister-Designate, Ruth Coker Collins says it acknowledges the press release issued by the Ministry of Public Works on May 18, 2022 on the outlandish and slanderous statement against her person by Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, District #10 lawmaker, Montserrado County.

Although the release gave the Representative forty-eight hours to retract his statement or face legal action, the Public Works Minister-designate says she will not take further actions against the District #10 lawmaker after consultation with her family, lawyers, and friends.

A release quotes the Minister-designate as saying she will remain professional as always, given the ethical standards that she brings to the public space dating as far back as working with the United Nations (UN) and other international bodies.

Minister Collins says she will continue to carry out her roles and responsibilities without fear or favor and in accordance with His Excellency President George Manneh Weah's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) and the Executive law of 1972 which amongst other things, gives the MPW the mandate to adequately administer the Engineering component of the State in terms of surveying, drafting/designing, construction, and supervision, to improve and maintain, direct or by contract all highways, bridges, roads, streets, airport, seaport, and all other public infrastructure in the Republic of Liberia.

"As Deputy Minister for Technical Services I oversaw all technical aspects of the Ministry of Public Works which remains the core function of the Ministry, before being nominated as Public Works Minister by His Excellency," a statement from the office of the Minister-designate said Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the Public Works Minister-designate, she understands clearly that some males like Representative Kolubah rarely come across professional women due to their imprudence, so they think women don't merit their true roles in society.

Madam Coker Collins who for several years resided on the Old Road herself, says despite the political persuasion Rep. Kolubah wants through road rehabilitation, he and any other political actors wanting to do road works or infrastructural development that fall in the preview of the Ministry must seek technical advice and permit from the Ministry before carrying out such, so as not to provide unreliable and substandard materials that have the propensity to embarrass the entire government.

'I will continue to carry out my duties without hindrance or intimidation but in compliance with the laws of Liberia no matter who is involved,' she stated.

As far as Madam Coker-Collins is concerned, the insults against her person are beyond her but she rather believes Rep. Kolubah has insulted the women of Liberia in totality 'It's now left to the women of Liberia to decide the fate of the lawmaker for future reference.'