West Africa: Flying Eagles Beat Benin's Squirrels to Clinch WAFU-B U20 Title

Pre-tournament favourites Nigeria saw off Benin 3-1 at the General Seyni Kountché stadium in Niamey to clinch the WAFU-B Under-20 title on Friday.

A double from Tolulope Ojo and Ibrahim Muhammad's goal 12 minutes from time were enough for the Nigerian Flying Eagles to clinch the title. Rivaldo Alitonou scored benin's consolation seven minutes from time, but it was mere statistic as the Nigerian boys had already finished the job.

Both teams, Nigeria and Benin have earned tickets to compete at the next Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Egypt as the representatives of the WAFU-B Zone.

The hugely successful tournament came to a close on Monday and among the guests who graced the final included Niger's Minister of Youth and of Sports Sékou Doro, the Ambassador of Nigeria, HE Mohamed Sani, the President of UFOA-B, Kurt Okraku, the President of Fenifoot, Colonel Major Djibrilla Hamidou as well as the Executive Director of WAFU-B, Balima Boureima.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso, who played at the last Under-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania finished third after edging out Côte d'Ivoire in the play-off.

Arouna Dicko scored twice for the Burkinabe in the 15th and 53rd minutes to hand his side victory and a bronze medal consolation after missing out on the final and qualification to the Cup of Nations.