Gambia: Training On Community Policing, Gender, Child Responsive Policing Underway

22 May 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) with support from UNICEF, is currently rolling out training programmes centered on community policing, gender and child responsive policing across the country.

The training will expose officers to topics relating to gender issues, child protection, and community policing in order to enhance safety and security for women and children within communities.

Participants have been selected across all units of the GPF including Gender and Child Welfare, CID, Charge Office, PIU, Mobile Traffic among others. This is to ensure a holistic approach to child responsive policing within all layers of security.

The first phase of this important training started on Monday May 9th 2022 in Barra, in the North Bank Region where the Regional Police Commissioner Ansuma Kinteh, thanked UNICEF for supporting such a laudable initiative, on behalf of the IGP .

Commissioner Kinteh underscored the importance of gender responsive approach in modern day policing, and enjoined the trainees to take up the training seriously and utilize the knowledge gained.

Regional gender officer in NBR Rose Gomez, called on officers to remain steadfast in ensuring justice for victims of GBV and child abuse.

Training continues to the other regions.

