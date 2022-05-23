Gambia: Six Youth Sustain Alleged Gunshot Wounds in Foni

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Kansala Constituency Almameh Gibba, yesterday Wednesday 18th May 2022, confirmed to this medium that six youth sustain alleged gunshot wounds in Foni.

The MP of Foni Kansala said these six youth went to a nearby forest within the territory of the Gambia to fetch firewood, and said "whilst they were fetching firewood they were shot at and all of them sustained injuries and are currently admitted at the Ndemban clinic."

The MP of Foni Kansala alleged that these youth were injured by Senegalese soldiers who are embarking on a drone patrol within the area.

"The injured youth told me that they were fetching firewood within the territory of the Gambia and they were shot at on Gambian soil. They told me that even the dog they went with was killed by the bullets," he said.

The Senegalese military seem to have taken stricter security measures in Casamance since four of its soldiers were killed in a rebel ambush back in February 2022, by the separatists MFDC rebels who abducted seven others who were later released.

The Senegalese soldiers launched several military raids within Casamance which prompted Gambians residing within the borders in Foni to vacate their residences.