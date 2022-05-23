Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

21 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 21 May 2022- Eritrean nationals residing in the German city of Karlsruhe celebrated the 31st Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

The celebratory event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.

According to the report, in the past two years, the Independence Day celebration was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year 150 nationals participated in person in the celebratory event.

Indicating that Eritrea's Independence was realized and safeguarded by the heavy sacrifice of its citizens, Mr. Tekle Feshaye, chairman of the national committee in Karlsruhe, said that celebrating Independence Day has strong meaning and flavor.

Mr. Tekle also congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad.

In the same vein, nationals residing in Dammam, Eastern Saudi Arabia celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that the Eritrean Government following independent political choice is relentlessly working to build a prosperous country with strong participation of citizens.

Indicating that the success story of Eritrea in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic attests to the strong unity between the Government and the people of Eritrea, Mr. Gebremeskel Kidane, chairman of the Eritrean community, called for strengthening participation and contribution for a better outcome.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting Independence Day.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X