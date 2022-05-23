Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara, 21 May 2022- Eritrean nationals residing in the German city of Karlsruhe celebrated the 31st Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride".

The celebratory event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.

According to the report, in the past two years, the Independence Day celebration was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year 150 nationals participated in person in the celebratory event.

Indicating that Eritrea's Independence was realized and safeguarded by the heavy sacrifice of its citizens, Mr. Tekle Feshaye, chairman of the national committee in Karlsruhe, said that celebrating Independence Day has strong meaning and flavor.

Mr. Tekle also congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad.

In the same vein, nationals residing in Dammam, Eastern Saudi Arabia celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that the Eritrean Government following independent political choice is relentlessly working to build a prosperous country with strong participation of citizens.

Indicating that the success story of Eritrea in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic attests to the strong unity between the Government and the people of Eritrea, Mr. Gebremeskel Kidane, chairman of the Eritrean community, called for strengthening participation and contribution for a better outcome.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting Independence Day.