Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of Morocco, Mauritania and Sudan sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 31st Independence Day anniversary.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, expressed the readiness of his country to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with Eritrea.