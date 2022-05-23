Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills Soldiers Near Bal'ad Town

21 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab militants' attack on an army checkpoint near Balad district in the Middle Shabelle region leaves at least Govt soldiers dead on Saturday.

The planned attack targeted a checkpoint in the district, according to local sources sparking a heavy gun battle between the two sides.

Al-Shabaab fighters who carried out the attack disguised themselves as civilians and rode a passenger vehicle, and opened fire on the soldiers, according to reports.

At least six soldiers were killed in the attack, and many more were injured, according to eyewitnesses.

The situation is now calm, and there has been no word from security officials on the incident.

