Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Rivers United Restore Seven-Point Gap At the Top

The points secured against Remo Stars takes Rivers United closer to the NPFL title.

The concluding matchday 29 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) were decided across the country on Sunday.

These consisted of six home victories and two draws. A total of 16 goals were scored in the eight matches played.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United continued their dominance over Remo Stars with a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

The keenly contested match initially looked to be destined for a stalemate before Kazie Enyinnaya's second-half strike gave Rivers United the maximum points they desired and also extended their unbeaten run at home.

Both teams made changes to their squads from last week. Rivers United played without their highest goalscorer, Rafiu Kayode, as a result of accumulated cards.

For Remo Stars, they also left out their highest goalscorer, Andy Okpe, who is currently disqualified from the NPFL over documentation issues.

Meanwhile, Isah Ali, who was cleared, made Gbenga Ogunbote's list against Rivers United. In the eighth minute, Rivers United had a chance to break the deadlock but Joseph Onoja's header went off target.

The first 10 minutes of the game was a cautious affair and that played out for the rest of the first half.

Nothing appeared to have changed in the second half as chances were at a minimum.

However, after a string of unsuccessful attempts, the breakthrough finally came for the hosts in the 76th minute after a drop ball from Remo Stars' goalkeeper Kayode Bankole hit Kazie Enyinnaya.

Sunday's defeat is the Remo Stars' fifth in the hands of Rivers United in six encounters.

Meanwhile, the victory keeps Rivers United in the top spot with 61 points while Remo Stars dropped to the fourth position with 46points.

Elsewhere, Gombe United dealt with Kwara United in a thrilling six-goal thriller.

The Afonja Warriors were beaten 4-2 by the Savanah Scorpions who have continued their unbeaten run at home at the Pantami Stadium this season

A brace from Abdulazeez Yusuff and second-half goals from Barnabas Daniel and Samaila Bello gave the Savannah Scorpions an edge over Kwara United who got consolation goals from Jide Fatokun and Junior Lokosa.

Gombe United moves to the eighth position with 41 points while Kwara United drops to the sixth position with 43 points.

In Uyo, Akwa United moved to the fifth position after a lone goal victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Etim Matthew's 84th-minute penalty sealed a crucial victory for the Promise Keepers who have kept an unbeaten run in their last three games.

Tornadoes' defeat sent them to the 15th position with 36 points while Akwa United grabs the fifth position with 44 points.

Draws

There were two draws played over the weekend. One was the Southwestern derby in Ibadan between Shooting Stars against MFM and the other Lobi Stars against Sunshine Stars.

After Shooting Stars picked maximum points against MFM in January at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, they could not replicate the same feat as the Olukoya Boys struck late to pick a point in Ibadan.

Shooting Stars were the first to score with Chidera Ezeh's finish in the 43rd minute but a last-minute strike from Micah Ojodomo dashed the hopes of victory for the Oluyole Warriors.

Shooting Stars' draw keeps them in the 10th position with 38 points while MFM stay rooted at the bottom of the table with 28 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another stalemate was in Benue where Sunshine Stars goalkeeper, Japheth Opubo, saved his team from a certain defeat.

Opubo kept out Rapheal Ayagwa's penalty in the 53rd minute to seal their first point on the road after three months.

Sunshine Stars' away point keeps them in the ninth position with 39 points while Lobi Stars stay in the 16th position with 33 points.

Results

Akwa United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 1-0 Remo Stars

Kano Pillars 3-1 Heartland

Lobi Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars

3SC 1-1 MFM

Gombe United 4-2 Kwara United

Katsina United 1-0 Enyimba

Nasarawa 1-0 Wikki Tourists