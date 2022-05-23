Gambia: New Transport Minister Visits Ongoing Works, Projects Across the Country

AIO, MoTWI

Ebrima Sillah, the newly appointed Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure visited ongoing road works and projects across the country such as the Nuimi/ Hakalang road and other secondary road projects, and the Jarra/Jenoi and Bereto stretches along the Senegambia bridge.

Minister Sillah was accompanied by Seedy Keita, the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, senior officials from the Ministries of Transport and Finance, officers of the National Roads Authority and the Accountant General's Department, contractors and consultants together with other relevant stakeholders.

Speaking along the peripheries of the visit, Minister Sillah said one of the main reasons for the visit was to see for himself and to have first-hand information about the ongoing projects in the North Bank Region under his Ministry and to be updated on the achievements and challenges if any, and to provide immediate solutions to them as the rains approach.

According to the Minister, the tour was also meant to know the level of preparation for the full operationalization of the toll plazas in Bereto and Jenoi, and concluded that both stations will be open to traffic by 1st June, 2022. He used the visit as an opportunity to buttress the need for the contractor and consultant to work hard to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

"We need to work hand in hand and make sure the works are done accordingly. Government will give you the money and the necessary support, but at the end of the day, you should also do your part very well," he told the contractor and consultant.

Seedy Keita, the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, also emphasized the need for the timely completion and better quality of the project to the contractor and said the project is locally funded by the Government of The Gambia, and therefore every butut matters to the people of the Gambia.

"These projects are built for generations to come. So we need to do our best to ensure that things are in their right perspectives," he said, and assured them of his office support and collaboration at all times.

Momodou Senghore, Managing Director of The National Roads Authority told the visiting delegation that his office will always ensure that quality is never compromised.

"Our staff are here on the ground to ensure that the work is done as the way it should be done," he said. He called on the contactor and consultant to re-double their efforts in order to finish the work on time.

Felix Ocloo, a representative of the resident eengineer for the Nuimi / Hakalang road project, gave a presentation of the entire work by highlighting some of progress registered and the challenges they are onfronted with.

The consultant told the Minister and team that they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that high quality is maintained throughout till the end. He said when completed, the road will be equipped with bus stops, guardrails, highway signs, road markings and pavement markers. He further told the Minister that there will be speed bumps in villages and around social amenities such as Schools and Hospitals for traffic control and reflective markers will be posted at sharp curves.