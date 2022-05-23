Gambia: AIUWA Orientates 60 New Students

American International University West Africa (AIUWA) on Friday held an orientation for 60 new students at a ceremony held at the University's hall in Kanifing. The university offers courses in Arts and Humanities, Pharmacy, Medicine, Nursing and Dentistry.

Dinesh Shukla, Chancellor for American International University West Africa (AIUWA) said an institution is known for its quality, noting that, the success of their students globally is what makes them proud. He urged students to make best use of being at the university.

He told the new students that they will always face traumatised people in their line of work but advised them that one thing they can do is put a smile on their faces which can comfort those people 50 percent. He also welcomed students from Colombia University and wished them a fruitful stay and experience in The Gambia.

Prof. Makie A. Taal, vice chancellor at AIUWA congratulated the new students for gaining admission to the university. However, he told them that they do not compromise standards at AIUWA, adding that, they will be the sole authors of everything that happens during their study at the university.

"You need to work extra hard and comfort yourselves with discipline to succeed," he told them, while also encouraging them to embrace and help one another to achieve good marks.

Prabodh Shukla, registrar at AIUWA assured students that his office has an open door policy. He also told students that as long as they do everything within their powers, they will support them.

Prof. Momodou Mousa Baro, head of college of nursing at AIUWA thanked students for choosing AIUWA for the new path they want to take. He assured them that they will not regret their choice but told them that their success will exclusively depend on their commitment and hard work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You must work hard to earn a certificate because we will not only hand it to you. You have to earn it," he told them.

Emma Paine, a student from Colombia University who is one of 5 students currently doing their clinical experience at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul told students that, the practical experience of being a nurse is the hardest they will experience but assured them that they will not regret choosing the profession.

She stated that inworking Gambian hospitals, one learns to be innovative and creative.

Dr. Aloysius Ikwuka, head of department Basic Sciences at AIUWA assured students that, "we are here to help you succeed provided you take your education seriously."

He told them that every aspect of their course is important to their final marks, and therefore urged them to be committed from day one.