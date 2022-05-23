Gambia: Real, Hawks Win to Level On Points At Top of Gff 1st Division League

Real de Banjul and Hawks FC both won their week-19 fixtures over the weekend to sit level on points at the top of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League standing.

Real de Banjul defeated Marimoo FC 3-0 during their week-19 game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Old Yundum on Saturday.

Real de Banjul took the lead through Babucarr Jobe in the 27th minute. Babucarr Jallow extended Real's lead after scoring the second goal in the 62nd minute, before Essa Jallow made it a comfortable victory for the City Boys after scoring the third goal in the 72nd minute.

The City Boys, Real de Banjul have now collected their tenth victory of the league, while the rejuvenated Manjai-based team, Marimoo FC suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Real de Banjul overall collected 10 wins, six draws and suffered three defeats, while Marimoo FC overall recorded five victories, eight draws and conceded six losses after 19 matches.

The triumph moved Real de Banjul to the top of the standing with 36 points, leveled with Hawks FC, while Marimoo FC occupy 10th position with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Hawks FC defeated Banjul United 1-0 during their week-19 fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

Abdourahman Jobe's second half goal in the 55th minute was all but enough for Hawks FC to secure the all-important three points.

The Reds, Hawks FC now recorded their eleventh win of the season, while the Banjul-based team, Banjul United suffered their seventh loss of the league.

Hawks FC overall recorded eleven wins, three draws and succumbed to five defeats, while Banjul United overall collected five wins, six draws and suffered seven defeats after 18 matches.

The victory moved Hawks FC to 2nd position on the table with 36 points, leveled with Real de Banjul, while Banjul United sit 12th position with 21 points, leveled Samger FC.

Brikama United were held to a 1-1 draw by Elite United during their week-19 game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum last Friday.

Gamtel FC also played a 1-1 draw against Falcons FC during a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Friday.

Fortune FC beat Waa Banjul 1-0 during their game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Saturday.

Wallidan FC were beaten 1-0 by Samger FC during a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Saturday.