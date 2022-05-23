South Africa: SA Has Administered 35,744,528 Vaccines to Date

23 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has administered a total of 2 804 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines to 35 744 528 to date.

According to data by the National Department of Health (NDoH), the highest number of vaccines were from the KwaZulu-Natal province with 860, followed by Gauteng at 768 and North West at 676.

As at 17:00 on Sunday, 45.33% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 3 220 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 929 872.

The department has also reported 2 deaths bringing the total fatalities to 100 933 to date.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 768 951 with a recovery rate of 95.9%.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X