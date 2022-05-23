South Africa: SA Has Administered 35,744,528 Vaccines to Date

South Africa has administered a total of 2 804 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines to 35 744 528 to date.

According to data by the National Department of Health (NDoH), the highest number of vaccines were from the KwaZulu-Natal province with 860, followed by Gauteng at 768 and North West at 676.

As at 17:00 on Sunday, 45.33% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 3 220 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 929 872.

The department has also reported 2 deaths bringing the total fatalities to 100 933 to date.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 768 951 with a recovery rate of 95.9%.