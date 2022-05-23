South Africa: Government Dismisses News Report On Cabinet Meeting

23 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has rejected a news report alleging that President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to leave a meeting for being unprepared and failing to read Cabinet memos.

In a statement on Monday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the allegations by the Sunday Independent newspaper were unfounded and deliberately misled members of the public.

"Cabinet discussions are confidential. This has been a long-standing convention and thus these allegations are unfounded. Cabinet decisions are in a transparent manner shared with the public by the Minister in the Presidency. The allegations made by the Sunday Independent are therefore unjustified and malicious," Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said.

The GCIS said members of the Cabinet are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and the performance of their functions.

"Any unauthorised or premature disclosure of Cabinet meetings or information undermines the collective responsibility of Cabinet," the GCIS said.

