South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Leads South African Delegation to World Economic Forum in Switzerland, 22 to 26 May

The Minister of Human Settlements and Head of Cabinet Economic Cluster, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will represent the Government of South Africa at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum taking place from 22 to 26 May 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. Held under the theme, History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies, the Annual Meeting is the first global in-person leadership event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Meeting will convene at the most consequential geopolitical and geo-economic moment of the past three decades and against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic. Government, Business and Civil Society leaders will convene to simultaneously advance longstanding economic, environmental, political and societal priorities, security challenges, all the while reinforcing the foundations of a stable global system.

Minister Kubayi will attend the meeting, alongside a strong contingent of over 35 South African business representatives, with the primary focus of promoting South Africa as an attractive investment destination. In addition, the meeting will also provide an opportunity for the government to share an update on South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan, promote the country's economic reforms, and advance important public-private partnerships to support the country's development objectives.

Some of the key messages Team SA will focus on at WEF include:

unpacking government's priorities for supporting higher levels of economic growth through areas such as infrastructure and industrial growth

outlining commitment to higher economic growth through faster implementation of structural reforms through Operation Vulindlela - a programme led by the Presidency and National Treasury to fast-track structural reform implementation in key sectors such energy and telecommunication.

commitment to addressing climate change, the green economy, and transitioning to lower carbon emissions.

commitment to deepening economic cooperation within the continent and globally and simulating trade, and

implementing reforms that will support the Ease of Doing Business, such as reducing data costs and one-stop shops for setting up businesses.

The full WEF programme - and a list of which sessions South African business people will be participating in - is accessible here: https://bit.ly/3MFc71C