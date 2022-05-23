South Africa: MEC Reagen Allen Engages Manenberg and Heideveld Residents On Manenberg Shootings

press release

Minister Allen engages Manenberg and Heideveld residents on Manenberg shootings

This past Friday, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen, engaged various stakeholders about the recent flare up in gang shootings in the Manenberg area. These stakeholders included the local SAPS, Ward Councillor Bonita Jacobs, neighbourhood watch and Community Police Forum members, school principals, teachers and learners, along with a number of concerned community members.

Responding to community members who expressed their frustration about what is transpiring in the area, Minister Allen said: "I feel for the residents of Manenberg. Living in fear is not what we want for any community across the Western Cape. The current situation is unacceptable, as our residents cannot be held hostage by a criminal element whose only intent is to instill fear in our communities."

Minister Allen continued: "It is important to state that we will continue our efforts to combat crime with all stakeholders wherever it might occur. Criminals must know that they will not be able to rest. To further combat the shootings that are occurring in various communities, we will be reintroducing our rewards system for the anonymous reporting of where illegal firearms can be found. Further details about the system and how to report the whereabouts of an illegal firearm will be communicated over the coming days."

"I have heard the pleas of the community and will return in due course with relevant cabinet colleagues to address some of the community's other socio-economic concerns," concluded Minister Allen.