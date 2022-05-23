South Africa: Electoral Commission Embarks On Nationwide Training of Political Parties On the Preparation of Annual Financial Statements

press release

The Electoral Commission embarks on nationwide training of political parties on the preparation of Annual Financial Statements in terms of the Political Party Funding Act

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is embarking on a nationwide training for all political parties on the preparation of Annual Financial Statements in terms of Political Party Funding Act, which came into effect on 01 April 2021.

The objective of the training of representatives of political parties represented and unrepresented in the national and provincial legislatures is to achieve a common understanding of audit requirements in terms of the Party Funding Act.

The training sessions are also designed to assist political parties and their auditors to clearly understand what is required from them in the preparation, auditing and submission of their first ever annual financial statements.

In terms of section 12 of the Act, a registered political party, regardless of its representation status, has a duty to account for all income received by that political party, and must prepare a statement showing all donations and membership fees, and any levy imposed by the political party on its elected representatives during that financial year.

The said statements are also required to be submitted to an external auditor for auditing purposes.

The following sessions are scheduled to take in the provinces listed below. An additional virtual session will be scheduled once the physical sessions are concluded.