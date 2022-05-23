South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 23, 2022

Cape Town —

Floods Wreak Havoc In KwaZulu-Natal, Again

KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by torrential rains that led to more flooding this weekend after a South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 10 alert. The province was just recovering from severe flooding a month ago. The rains has left worse damage to infrastructure, roads and homes and more people have lost their lives. SAWS warned that mudslides can cause significant damage to municipal infrastructure cause havoc with traffic. According to reports, large parts of the province can expect some respite, but parts of Zululand and the King Cetshwayo District remains on high alert.

Zweli Mkhize Makes Presidential Aspirations Known

Suspended former health minister Zweli Mkhize who left under a cloud at the height of the government's campaign to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, used the occasion of his son's wedding to announce his intentions to run for the African National Congress presidency and by extension, contest for the presidency of the country. Mkhize seems to have the support from traditional leaders. He has been embroiled in several scandals around the irregular awarding of tenders to close friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arts Minister At It Again - Change on Cards for Afrikaans Taal Monument In Paarl, Cape Town?

Under-fire Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa is at it again. Hot on the heels of the controversial R22 million flag idea, which has been lambasted by South Africans on social media, the minister has now decided that the name of the Afrikaanse Taal Monument in Paarl, built in 1975, should be scrapped, as all 11 languages are not represented. The Democratic Alliance's Anroux Marais said there should be an examination of how public funds are spent and whether actions taken will lead to further division. ""Public funds for arts and culture should be properly spent on supporting our artists and the development of our indigenous languages, rather than on hollow grand gestures", she said. Mthetwa has also come in for criticism by artists who say the minister has done little to assist them during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.