Tanzania: Substantial Evidence Key in Detering Human Traffiking Cases

Magistrates handling human trafficking related offences have challenged prosecutors to collect substantial evidence before filing such cases in court.

A Resident Magistrate with Arusha Court Aisha Ndosy, observed here midweek that gathering substantial evidence and witnesses will enable perpetrators of such offences being brought to book.

"Such credible evidence will enhance a speedy dispensation of justice and bring relief to the victims of these offences," offered the Magistrate.

Ms Ndosy who was speaking at a training to counter human trafficking said 'shoddy investigations' presented in judicial corridors make such cases to drag for long, much to the agony of the victims.

"Eventually, the perpetrators walk scot-free and this will lower our judicial credibility," she insisted.

Substantial evidence guarantees smooth justice dispensation when handling such trials, according to the Magistrate.

On his part, Executive Director for Tanzania Relief Initiatives- a local Human trafficking watchdog based in Dar Es Salaam, Edwin Mugambila said it was alarming to see many young girls crossing to Kenya through the Namanga border as beggars.

Without the disclosing their number, Mr Mugambila said the young girls were falling prey to some Human traffickers for their personal financial gains.

"Some get deceived that they'll be offered jobs as house helps but sadly end up living destitute lives," he said.

Referring to a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2020 report, Mr Mugambila noted that women and young girls bore the most brunt in human trafficking, with perpetrators in utmost secrecy.

Human trafficking remains a major challenge in Tanzania as the country is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children trafficked for the purposes of forced labor and sexual exploitation.

Boys are trafficked within the country for forced labor on farms, in mines, and in the informal business sector.

In March this year, Diana Bundala the self-styled 'Mfalme Zumaridi' and 92 others appeared before the Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court facing three charges of human trafficking, physical assault and blocking government authorities from executing their duties.