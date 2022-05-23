Tanzania: Samia Touts Discipline Among Public Servants

21 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has demanded high discipline among civil servants, asking the Public Service Commission (PSC) to come up with a strategy on addressing the matter.

She said, currently there is a high level of indiscipline among civil servants, a move that needs immediate reaction from the authorities.

Thus, the Head of State, instructed the PSC to work on the matter for betterment of the country and all members of the public.

President Samia made the remarks on Saturday during swearing in event of the new appointees to serve different posts in the government.

Among the appointees who took oath at the event that was held at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma includes chairperson and commissioners of the PSC.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X