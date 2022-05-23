Tanzania: Samia Touts Discipline Among Public Servants

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has demanded high discipline among civil servants, asking the Public Service Commission (PSC) to come up with a strategy on addressing the matter.

She said, currently there is a high level of indiscipline among civil servants, a move that needs immediate reaction from the authorities.

Thus, the Head of State, instructed the PSC to work on the matter for betterment of the country and all members of the public.

President Samia made the remarks on Saturday during swearing in event of the new appointees to serve different posts in the government.

Among the appointees who took oath at the event that was held at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma includes chairperson and commissioners of the PSC.